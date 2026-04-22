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Lufthansa announced the cancellation of 20,000 flights to save fuel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Prepare your horses.

Germany's Lufthansa announced the cancellation of 20,000 flights to save fuel.

Routes from Frankfurt am Main and Munich will be removed, while flights from Zurich, Vienna, and Brussels will be expanded. Flights to and from Rome will also be reduced.

Follow me Irish Man In Russia and Bowes Chay (https://x.com/BowesChay?t=QFoJsi-uSAZs44kgWy2SIQ&s=35) on X, Chay Bowes (https://youtube.com/@boweschay?si=xRuXt5sHRPmwID_h)

Adding:

Iran seizes two ships in strait of Hormuz - Just In


Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy has seized two ships in the strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.


The ships were identified as MSC Francesca and Epaminondas, which were reportedly directed to Iranian shores after they were 

“operating without the required authorisation and for ⁠manipulating navigation systems”.


The IRGC was quoted as saying

: “Disrupting order and safety in the strait of Hormuz is our red line.”

Adding:

Iran’s IRGC attacked a 3rd vessel ‘EUPHORIA’ and prevented it from continuing its course.

The vessel reportedly was forced to dock at the UAE. 

More:  

At least 34 Iran-linked tankers and gas carriers have broken through the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to Bloomberg, citing data from analytics firm Vortexa.

19 vessels exited the Persian Gulf past the blockade line, 15 entered — crossing a cordon stretching from Oman's Ras al-Hadd coast northeast to the Iran-Pakistan border.

The US Navy simply doesn't have enough ships on station to intercept and detain every vessel moving in and out of Iranian ports.

Adding:

Occupied West Bank: Zionist forces violently ambushed the funeral procession of two Palestinians in al-Mughayyir today.

According to reports, the occupation army opened fire with live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas on grieving mourners. The victims being laid to rest—a teenager and a man—were slaughtered just yesterday during a brutal settler raid on a local school.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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