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EP 2719-6PM CIA COMMITTED CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN. THEY WEREN'T PROSECUTED
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60 views • December 06, 2021
EP 2719-6PM CIA COMMITTED CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN. THEY WEREN'T PROSECUTED    
Over the past 14 years, the Central Intelligence Agency has secretly amassed credible evidence that at least 10 of its employees and contractors committed sexual crimes involving children.
Though most of these cases were referred to US attorneys for prosecution, only one of the individuals was ever charged with a crime. Prosecutors sent the rest of the cases back to the CIA to handle internally, meaning few faced any consequences beyond the possible loss of their jobs and security clearances. That marks a striking deviation from how sex crimes involving children have been handled at other federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration. CIA insiders say the agency resists prosecution of its staff for fear the cases will reveal state secrets.
The revelations are contained in hundreds of internal agency reports obtained by BuzzFeed News through Freedom of Information Act lawsuits. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19435 
 
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