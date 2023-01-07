The Yanuka Rav Shlomo Yehuda • Fascinating Documentation of His Life and Ways (English CC)

This video is a document of Yanuka Rav Shlomo Yehuda's
life. Here is how popular he is already 237,140 views on Jul 31, 2021. The
video addresses Mark 13:22 that warns people of the false Christ and false
prophets that will arise and show signs and wonders which are false. It is very
interesting to see Yanuka rise up who has performed 5 or 6 miracles. He grew up
as a Jewish person and became extremely efficient in the Torah, the Talmud, and
different Jewish texts which is in itself a natural sign and wonder. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.