The Yanuka Rav Shlomo Yehuda • Fascinating Documentation of His Life and Ways (English CC)
This video is a document of Yanuka Rav Shlomo Yehuda's life. Here is how popular he is already 237,140 views on Jul 31, 2021. The video addresses Mark 13:22 that warns people of the false Christ and false prophets that will arise and show signs and wonders which are false. It is very interesting to see Yanuka rise up who has performed 5 or 6 miracles. He grew up as a Jewish person and became extremely efficient in the Torah, the Talmud, and different Jewish texts which is in itself a natural sign and wonder.  Mirrored

false messiahyanuka rav shlomo yehudahis life

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
