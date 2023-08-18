Create New Account
Stanley Plotkin MD Question by Aaron Siri Regarding Vaccines
Aaron Siri ESQ, lead council for ICAN legal team questions Stanley Plotkin MD, world's leading authority on vaccines regarding fetuses used in development of vaccines in January 18, 2018. Thank you, HighWire for sharing this video.

planned parenthoodvaccineabortionbabiesfraudungodlysacrificefetusorgan harvestingbabydisgustingcovidbody partsculturedhumanized micechop shop

