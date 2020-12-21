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Creepy Bill Gates Predictive Programming Hidden In Satire 1996
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68 views • December 21, 2020
This is a satirical article published by the Onion in 1996. The parallels that can be made are eerie. Please realize they use things like comedy to program you to accept things in advance!
https://www.theonion.com/bill-gates-to-get-half-1819563950
https://www.theonion.com/bill-gates-to-get-half-1819563950
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