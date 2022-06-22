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X22 REPORT Ep. 2805b - Trump Trapped The J6 Unselect Committee, Panic Sets In, Sting Of The Century
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81 views • June 22, 2022

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2805b - June 21, 2022

Trump Trapped The J6 Unselect Committee, Panic Sets In, Sting Of The Century


The [DS] believes they have the upper hand, appear weak while you are strong. The [FF] in Texas is now falling apart, tick tock.  They fell right into another patriot trap. Under the law Trump gets equal time to the J6 Unselect committee. Panic has now set in for the corrupt politicians. Trump says he has tapes that the election was rigged, will he produce them.  He once again says they have all the information, sting of the century.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


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censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden adminj6 witchhunt
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