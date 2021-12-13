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America's Frontline Doctor Warns Parents About mRNA Shot, Myocarditis & Their Kids
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81 views • December 13, 2021
Once again, Dr. Bill Smith of America's Frontline Doctors joins The Sons of Liberty for a poignant message to parents about the COVID experimental bio-weapon injections. His presentation needs to be shared far and wide as a warning to parents considering having their kids take the poisonous COVID shots, and if they have given their kids the first shot to not give them the second one. Myocarditis developing quickly among those who've taken the shots and children are expected to have very short lives following taking two of these shots. This is must watch and share information. Dr. Smith will be back with us on Tuesday on The Sons of Liberty to provide information you have and have not heard on spike proteins and it is relevant.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-warns-parents-about-mrna-shot-myocarditis-their-kids-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-warns-parents-about-mrna-shot-myocarditis-their-kids-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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