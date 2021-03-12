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Censorious YouTube Strikes us ALL Down -- Move to Alt Tech Begins
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110 views • March 12, 2021
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YouTube has become a censorious tool of the left, able to censor names, thoughts on cough cough cough diseases, thoughts on elections. They threaten to ban and destroy Years of hard work with one push of the button.
The time to move to alternative platforms is NOW.
Join me above
#alttech #bitchute #censorship
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
YouTube has become a censorious tool of the left, able to censor names, thoughts on cough cough cough diseases, thoughts on elections. They threaten to ban and destroy Years of hard work with one push of the button.
The time to move to alternative platforms is NOW.
Join me above
#alttech #bitchute #censorship
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