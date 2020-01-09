RFK, Jr. Speaks in Albany, NY

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On January 8th, the first day of the legislative session and the same day as Governor Cuomo’s State of the State Address, parents and advocates joined Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the Capitol in Albany, NY, to protest a slate of Democratic bills that would add up to twenty new doses of vaccines to attend school (including Merck's globally controversial HPV vaccine), and eliminate the right of parents to know which vaccines their children are given.