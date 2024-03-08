EPOCH TV | Elon Musk Warning; 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Secretly Flown Into US

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Elon Musk Issues '9/11' Warning; 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Secretly Flown Into US from foreign countries on TAXPAYER MONEY.





The federal government has now admitted that it has been actively flying illegal immigrants directly into the United States. So far, it has facilitated air travel for 320,000 illegal immigrants. This is in addition to the others who travel to the U.S.–Mexico border and surrender themselves to authorities to enter the amnesty system. Behind this program is a government app that is gaining more attention, known as CBP One, and allows migrants to schedule appointments with U.S. authorities to illegally enter the United States.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.





