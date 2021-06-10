USE THE KING JAMES BIBLE!!! THE VERSIONS TAKE OUT STUFF AND CORRUPT THE WORD OF GOD. THE NEW KING JAME BIBLE IS NOT THE KING JAMES BIBLE. THERE ARE 22 OMISSIONS OF "HELL" IN THE NKV. 23 TIMES THE WORD "BLOOD" IS REMOVED. 44 OMISSIONS OF THE WORD "REPENT" THE NEW KING JAMES BIBLE REMOVES THE WORD "GOD" 51 TIMES, 50 OMISSIONS OF "Lord". 50 times it removes heaven. The words "devils" and "damnation" are taken out. Jehovah doesn't appear in the New King James Bible. The word "New Testament" is left out of the New King James Bible. Again, the New King James Bible is different from the King James Bible. Warning against the New version of the Bible like the New International Version The American Standard Version. Warning against the Revised Standard Version, Warning against the Message Bible, ect... IF YOU READ ENGLISH USE THE KING JAMES BIBLE. WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO FOR AN IMPORTANT BIBLE STUDY VIDEO. SO YOU CAN SEE WHY WE HAVE THE WORD OF GOD IN THE KING JAMES BIBLE. GOD BLESS. PRAISE GOD. AMEN. 2 Corinthians 2:17 For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ. Revelation 22:19 And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book. KJV Psalm 12:6 The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. 7 Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever. King James Version