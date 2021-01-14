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JANUARY 11TH 2021 POWERFUL COVID 19 EXPOSED PEOPLE FIGHT BACK AND BUSINESSES
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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50 views • January 14, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.

Again the Covid Lie is fully exposed and people are now given the power to fight back in our public courthouses and against these corrupt people acting for governments.

Christopher is Joined in this 1st part with Vladislav Sobolev and Dermot from Hugs over masks and also www.weareallessential.ca helping businesses fight back. The common law brought forth is helping them in all they are doing.

The 2nd part of this stream you will meet an elderly couple under attack who are helping people with no where to go by these corrupt service corporations [government]. Here the world will see how we respond to such trespasses and lawfully put public servants on notice or they are liable.

PLEASE SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE FOR THE WORLD REQUIRES THIS TRUTH RIGHT NOW.

God Speed

A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:

- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls

- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy