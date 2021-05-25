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Aurinko ja 260 nanometrin puute usvana
Holy Order of Scientists
Holy Order of Scientists
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10 views • May 25, 2021
Näin on näreet. My comment on Donny of Daytona video here:
Not only seems there to be the UV-laser incorporated but the lightning-like behavior hints at lightning, an energy dissipation from higher ionospheric potential to a lower one. In today´s world we do not have thunderstorms and lightning hitting the ground anymore. The aluminated cirrus clouds have become so conductive the lightning just strikes from one cloud to the next. The micro particle air we breathe has become so conductive to electricity we see these amalgamations of laser and lightning streaking down from the sky. This could not happen without the light of sun partially turning into laser and electricity as I explained in my previous comment on your past video. So what we see on this particular video is a sort of chemical laser emitted by the ping-pong action of sun light in dry low altitude injected chemical cirrus that creates the carrier wave-guide in UV-laser form to piggy-back the electric ionospheric potential difference, the lightning,. Not just an ordinary lightning but a daylight semi-transparent lightning.
: Very simple. Ultraviolet laser. Very small airplane injected aerosol
fibers do create this. I have analyzed what those fire-resistant nanotech fibers laden with chemicals do to us humans in one separate
film on Youtube on Arto Lauri channel. In Finland Päivi Törmä of Aalto University has demonstrated tiny gold and silver particles when shone
with light give out uv-laser rays. In the athmosphere the same condition is fulfilled by the sun giving the rays plus the huge plum of
man made fibers of different compositions bouncing the light back and forth until they create the destructive uv-laser. You see the scattering
effect of the laser ray.
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chemtrailslaserskykemitrailit
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