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FULL SHOW: Your Blood Is Theirs: New Vaccine Passport Will Require Blood Tests For Travel And Commerce
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190 views • October 19, 2021
As the covid control wears thin, the corporate world government reveals it’s next plan for humanity: blood tests to travel and engage in commerce. Believer in the Bible or not, the mark of the beast is here. Owen Shroyer also explains why God is a necessity for America, whether you believe or not. The Raw Egg Nationalist joins the broadcast to discuss the secret health benefits of eggs. Owen then does a seemingly impossible raw egg consumption on the air. The citizens of the world continue to stand against the global government, as the epic of ‘The Great Reset’ vs ‘The Great Awakening’ continues.
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