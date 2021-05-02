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Old Clothes - Bruce Tyson - Psalms 102:25-26
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Bruce Tyson introduces you to his closet and to his old clothes. If you'll understand the meaning, you'll know more about how God works than most seminary students. Everything you see is temporary. Prepare yourself now for eternity. Read the transcript of this message at https://brucetyson.com/old-clothes/
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