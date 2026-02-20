BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Luigi, Iran, ICE OUT, Catholic Sex, Dead Fed, Controlled Ops, War, KANPAI!
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
131 followers
8 views • 1 day ago

RR 2026-02-18 #265

Resistance Rising #265: 18 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* Ben Jordan has another reason to hate data centers but LOVE Luigi Mangioni
* Donald Trump further proves he is a massive parasite by suing THE AMERICAN PEOPLE for $10 BIL.
* The Romerican military is “mobilizing” for the Middle East.
* Another transjenga mass-shooter?! LOL. SERIOUSLY?
* Peter Theil’s advice on “capitalism”.
* Catholic Democrats REBUKE the “Biblical defense of ICE”.
* Henry Hyde the Salami: WHAT A CATCH (and what a Catholic hypocrite).
* The “impeachment” of Bill Clinton EXPOSED. 36”
* Catholic Carrie Prejean(-)Boller failed the homo-marriage test...but who is the tester?
* Jesse Jackson is dead: Johnny does a tribute.
* TRAINING DAY becomes PAYDAY for gang member Javier Ovando.
* A Mexican Doctor was a hero, but not for “doctoring”. Guess who he warred against and who finally conquered him.
* Does The Zeck know the truth and actively avoid it?
* Massive engine recall over government “clean energy” bullshit.
* ALEX JONES BREAKING! JESUIT PETER BYRNE SAYS JESUITESS CANNED-ASS OWENS IS RIGHT!!!
* POOR JULIAN ASSANGE!!!
* SURPRISE! MALACHI MARTIN WAS WITH THE CIA!!!
* What can the Japanese drinking salute teach us about life?
* “Things get heated in Dearbornistan!”
* What was behind the slaughter of the WWII Dieppe debacle?
* Holohoax?
* Who created the Korean War?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
