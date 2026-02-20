Luigi, Iran, ICE OUT, Catholic Sex, Dead Fed, Controlled Ops, War, KANPAI!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-02-18 #265
Resistance Rising #265: 18 February 2026
Topic list:
* Ben Jordan has another reason to hate data centers but LOVE Luigi Mangioni
* Donald Trump further proves he is a massive parasite by suing THE AMERICAN PEOPLE for $10 BIL.
* The Romerican military is “mobilizing” for the Middle East.
* Another transjenga mass-shooter?! LOL. SERIOUSLY?
* Peter Theil’s advice on “capitalism”.
* Catholic Democrats REBUKE the “Biblical defense of ICE”.
* Henry Hyde the Salami: WHAT A CATCH (and what a Catholic hypocrite).
* The “impeachment” of Bill Clinton EXPOSED. 36”
* Catholic Carrie Prejean(-)Boller failed the homo-marriage test...but who is the tester?
* Jesse Jackson is dead: Johnny does a tribute.
* TRAINING DAY becomes PAYDAY for gang member Javier Ovando.
* A Mexican Doctor was a hero, but not for “doctoring”. Guess who he warred against and who finally conquered him.
* Does The Zeck know the truth and actively avoid it?
* Massive engine recall over government “clean energy” bullshit.
* ALEX JONES BREAKING! JESUIT PETER BYRNE SAYS JESUITESS CANNED-ASS OWENS IS RIGHT!!!
* POOR JULIAN ASSANGE!!!
* SURPRISE! MALACHI MARTIN WAS WITH THE CIA!!!
* What can the Japanese drinking salute teach us about life?
* “Things get heated in Dearbornistan!”
* What was behind the slaughter of the WWII Dieppe debacle?
* Holohoax?
* Who created the Korean War?
