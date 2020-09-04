Lockdown extension bill destroyed by David Limbrick MP

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Today in the Victorian Parliament the Government introduced their bill to extend their lockdown powers for another 6 months. David Limbrick had a few things to say about that and made the Liberal Democrats' position very clear.
Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick represents Melbourne's South-Eastern Metropolitan Region in the Legislative Council of the Victorian Parliament.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX8r5b08Up4
Liberal Democrats (Australia) YT Channel