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THE COVENANT RESTORING THE ANCIENT PATHS
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10 views • June 30, 2022

“As one small candle can light 1,000, so may the light kindled here shine unto many” -William Bradford

Our country is in dire straits. Everyone agrees something must be done, but what?

What if the way out of the darkness is to go back to the beginning and see what made our country the “city shining on the hill,” to begin with?

We invite you to join us on a weekend that will not only change your life and renew your faith in God’s Divine Plan but will spark a fresh movement of freedom and liberty across the globe using the very principles of morality, faith, and Divine inspiration the Pilgrim forefathers and the Revolutionary Founding Fathers used.

Dive into an immersive weekend unlike any you have ever experienced.

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

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faithmoralitymassachusettsseptemberancient pathscity shining on a hillgods divine planpilgrims forefathers monumentsalvation of america
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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