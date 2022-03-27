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Good and evil turned around, Germany and Australia, Police, Jabbed, REPENT!
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265 views • March 27, 2022
Prophetic word, received on March 26th 2022 around 8am after prayer time.
What can be done, when good turned to evil and evil into good?
Repent, Repent, Repent, last chance for some.
Germany and Australia are a portion in this word
Scriptures:
Genesis 7:1/ 2 Peter 2:5
Romans 4:3; 13/ Galatians 3:6/ James 2:23
Exodus 14
Revelation 18:5
Exodus 12:11-13
Luke 17:22-36
Malachi 3:5
Matthew 6:19-21
Matthew 24:45-51/ Luke 13:24-30
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-26-good-evil-germany-australia-repent/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
What can be done, when good turned to evil and evil into good?
Repent, Repent, Repent, last chance for some.
Germany and Australia are a portion in this word
Scriptures:
Genesis 7:1/ 2 Peter 2:5
Romans 4:3; 13/ Galatians 3:6/ James 2:23
Exodus 14
Revelation 18:5
Exodus 12:11-13
Luke 17:22-36
Malachi 3:5
Matthew 6:19-21
Matthew 24:45-51/ Luke 13:24-30
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-26-good-evil-germany-australia-repent/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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