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Revelation: Bill Gates & ID2020
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49 views • August 19, 2020
Is Bill the devil’s chosen one to implant the mark of beast?
Bill at reddit, question and answer
[–]RemoteControlledUser
What changes are we going to have to make to how businesses
operate to maintain our economy while providing social distancing?
[–]thisisbillgates[S]
The question of which businesses should keep going is tricky.
Certainly food supply and the health system. We still need water,
electricity and the internet. Supply chains for critical things need to
be maintained. Countries are still figuring out what to keep
running. Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show
who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a
vaccine who has received it.
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧: https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
ODD TV sources:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology & International Development http://lnnk.in/debn -
ID2020: https://id2020.org/ -
Immunization: an entry point for digital identity: http://lnnk.in/dxa3 -
Bill Gates - Ask Me Anything (reddit): http://lnnk.in/dgbm - Microelectronics & Society (pdf): http://lnnk.in/dibm -
Gordon Brown calls for new global government: http://lnnk.in/dza3 - Quantum Dot Tattoo: http://lnnk.in/dkbi
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Bill at reddit, question and answer
[–]RemoteControlledUser
What changes are we going to have to make to how businesses
operate to maintain our economy while providing social distancing?
[–]thisisbillgates[S]
The question of which businesses should keep going is tricky.
Certainly food supply and the health system. We still need water,
electricity and the internet. Supply chains for critical things need to
be maintained. Countries are still figuring out what to keep
running. Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show
who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a
vaccine who has received it.
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧: https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
ODD TV sources:
Scenarios for the Future of Technology & International Development http://lnnk.in/debn -
ID2020: https://id2020.org/ -
Immunization: an entry point for digital identity: http://lnnk.in/dxa3 -
Bill Gates - Ask Me Anything (reddit): http://lnnk.in/dgbm - Microelectronics & Society (pdf): http://lnnk.in/dibm -
Gordon Brown calls for new global government: http://lnnk.in/dza3 - Quantum Dot Tattoo: http://lnnk.in/dkbi
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
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