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VAXXXED MORE LIKELY TO DIE - HITS THE MAIN STREAM
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460 views • October 09, 2021
RestoreAmericanValues: What they fail to report is they had her on Remdesivir which causes the kidneys to shut down and the lungs fluid with fluid. Then they intubate her (ventilator) until she dies. This is the standard protocol. They refuse IVERMECTIN which would have saved her in 48-72 hours. They claim it is death because of covid.. LIE...and collect then a stipend from the government for a "covid death". This is a death racket. These worse-than-Hitler doctors and hospitals are criminals and should be indicted for crimes against humanity.
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