Buycotts - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
101K subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41165
Today James answers a question about boycotts with an answer about buycotts. How do we flip the script on the boycott idea to make it about empowering the world we want rather than avoiding the world we don't want? And how do we create an effective buycott list?