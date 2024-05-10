Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, May 10, 2024 – Senate proposal would PAY OFF all medical debt in America (using taxpayer money)
Published 20 hours ago

- Building AI language models, with new releases coming soon. (0:03)

- Eliminating medical debt through legislation. (3:22)

- Student and medical debt, government handouts and taxpayer money. (7:54)

- The price gouging medical system. (12:43)

- Government debt, bailouts, and taxation. (25:37)

- Texas AG Ken Paxton's efforts to halt illegal immigration and the role of NGOs. (32:04)

- Israel says it can stand alone without US support. (40:40)

- Government #censorship and Zionist influence in politics. (51:09)

- GOP's shift towards #fascism and betrayal of American values. (56:14)

- Decentralized living and secret passageways. (1:08:10)

- Hiding secret rooms and passages in homes using engineering and psychology. (1:18:25)

- Secret doors and hidden rooms for #privacy and #security. (1:22:54)

- Building secret doors, challenges and solutions. (1:52:59)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


