The Victims of Force by The Mystic Philosopher

As the titled "The Victims of Force" clearly and empathetically states, this is a song, whose Truth-ics (note not Lyrics) and the images that are depicted in the videos will no doubt impact the conscience of ALL, reasonable, fair, intellectually honest minded people; humans with souls; respecters and lovers of our Natural Native Earthly Humanity and hopefully it will also impress upon those who may watch and listen, the evil, the hatred and the gross injustices that are being unleashed on my people by The System and its Agents of Force and Forces; Why? The evidence herein shows that it is just because of who we are; the label they have bestowed on us (BLACK) and the highly visible melanin in our skin complexion.