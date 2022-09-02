P.2 W.A. and Federal governments splash $400m. of our cash on ‘quarantine’ facility. MVI_7218

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Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/186ab8fc-5ba1-4576-9f1e-bf20a271a44e
As reported in Western Australia’s The Sunday Times’ August 21st 2022 edition on page 9, the endless splurge of taxpayers’ money has no limits on Covid-19 mismanagement. I hasten to say, it is my characterisation that it is an ‘endless splurge’. Political editor, Joe Spagnolo, just makes a factual report without criticising the government spending; he should, but he hasn’t in this article.