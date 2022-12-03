Create New Account
48,500 years old Zombie virus has been found in Siberia for blaming zombie apocalypse to come
95 views
chriswillard777
Published Yesterday |

48,500 years old Zombie Virus’ Discovered In Permafrost In Siberia: Called “Pandoravirus”. that news to cover up the virus or toxic itself in the magic potion - bioweapon. Soon many poked people will become zombies and cyborgs.


How do they know the zombie virus is 48,500 years old ? That's a lie.

For 48,500 years old is what cracks me up 🤪


They're all made in a lab, authorized by the New World Order.


Amazon and CDC both have had warnings on their websites for what to do in a Zombie Apocalypse . These people have everything planned out, WEF , Klaus Schwab and other satanist globalists elites, that is .


You see this bioweapon only can be effective to harm people to keep it under below freezing temperature, before they inject to people .. MSM admitted they discovered the zombies virus under freezing temperature . Some professionals have mentioned the temperatures of the injection juice were not always sustained at the required low temperatures. This could have reduced the effectiveness of the evil elements.

That'll explain the 5 G reactions with freedom squirts zombies nano tech will react with micro radiation waves.

Keywords
genocidecyborgssiberiazombie viruszombie apocalypse

