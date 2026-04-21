Trump & his family's Corruption: Jared Kushner, shaping foreign policy while simultaneously soliciting billions from the same foreign gov'ts he's negotiating with - he will come under oath & testify

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Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari on Trump and his family's corruption: Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is shaping US foreign policy while simultaneously soliciting billions from the same foreign governments he's negotiating with. Kushner will come under oath and testify & accountability will not stop there.