Nov 25, 2024
rt.com
Russia successfully intercepts 23 drones overnight in attacks on regions across the country according to the defense ministry. One causes an explosion at a local refinery. Kiev officials call for the forceful mobilization of new recruits to continue as incidents of public resentment increase. India rejects the UN's newly adopted energy transition deal, saying it overlooks the interests of developing countries in favor of the West. Niger demands the EU replace its ambassador over allocating funds to NGO's across the country - without letting Niamey know about it.