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【Ukraine Rescue】03/14/22 On the morning of March 14, representatives of all volunteer organizations in Medyka gathered in our NFSC & ROLF Ukraine Humanitarian Rescue Tent for a meeting to discuss the systematic management of the entire camp. This was a meeting of heads of relief bases initiated by the UN and the International Red Cross, as well as by organizations such as Rescuers Without Borders. Our NFSC rescue team also participated in it