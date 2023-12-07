Create New Account
NHL NEWS: Seattle Kraken's Trainer JUSTIN ROGERS Comes Out of The Closet - Here Is Why He's a Genius!
Front page news! A guy says he's gay! Yes, we all need to know about this! He's not even a player on the Seattle Kraken hockey team in the nhl, he is a trainer but because he came out of the closet, he makes front page news!

The reason he is a genius is that now that the other day players and gay staff in the National Hockey League know that he's gay, his email box is going to be full of prospects! This guy has cracked the dating code and my congratulations to him.


