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Jabs are not fda approved. (Active Military Man explains)
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172 views • September 25, 2021
Stop the crime . Net
Great website for information on the bio war we are in. Plus so much more..
God bless you everyone!
Great website for information on the bio war we are in. Plus so much more..
God bless you everyone!
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