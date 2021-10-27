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SFO Garden Video 2020!
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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20 views • October 27, 2021
Hello my name is Doctor Green Thumb.

These videos are normally posted on my DEV KIT channel. But I figured I'd put it here this year. Check out the DEV KIT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA

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Join the community discord! ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Watch Us LIVE (And Click Dat Sub Button!) ► http://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers

GB Archive Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
Dev Kit Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA
SFO Backups Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yzLXhKMxMO9L0rSciLnNA

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SUPPORT THE SHOW:

BTC:bc1q6udqgvfm9uaj59l24ut7f73wvsfu707kk6pn3m

SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Streamlabs! ► https://streamlabs.com/shortfatotaku
Patreon! ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
Paypal! ► http://paypal.me/shortfatotaku

Humble Bundle Affiliate Link! ► https://www.humblebundle.com/subscription?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon CAN Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/322aFAa
Amazon USA Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/30PLxgN
Amazon CAN Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/22AZL3PPABOMZ
Amazon USA Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/BC71ANHPWNQM

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SFO-CIAL MEDIA! HYUK HYUK

DA TWEETS ► https://twitter.com/SFOSecretary
DA FACES ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
DA GABS ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
DA MINDS ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
DA PARLERS ► https://parler.com/profile/Shortfatotaku
DA STEAMS ► http://steamcommunity.com/groups/ShortFatOtaku

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Credits:
Music ► Stardew Valley

#Garden #Gardening #HomeGarden
Keywords
healthgardeninggardentomatoeskale
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