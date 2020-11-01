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Herd Immunity: The Only Way Forward
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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30 views • November 01, 2020
What if the "cure" is worse than the disease? Sweden didn't lock down their economy or place their citizens under unlawful house arrest, yet they are faring better than countries which did. Sweden's deaths-per-million from COVID-19, for example, is lower than in many lockdown countries. When Anthony Fauci first warned that two million would die, there was a race among federal, state, and local officials to see who could rip up the Constitution fastest. Then, Fauci told us if we do what he says only a quarter of a million would die.

They locked America down even harder. Then, with little more than a shrug of the shoulders, Fauci announced that a maximum of 60,000 would die, but maybe less. That's certainly terrible, but it's just a high-average flu season, folks. Imagine if we had used even a fraction of the resources that was spent to lock down the entire population and focused instead on providing assistance and protection to the most vulnerable -- the elderly and those with serious medical conditions. We could have protected these people and still had an economy to go back to when the virus had run its course. And it wouldn't have cost us eight trillion dollars either.

More importantly, governments have no lawful (constitutional) authority to tell us what business or other activity is "essential." Only in totalitarian countries does the government claim this kind of authority. We should encourage all those who are standing up peacefully and demanding an accounting from their elected leaders. Those who are responsible for the Mother of All Crimes Against Humanity should not be allowed to get away with this.

"As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies... Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed... The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk." - Great Barrington Declaration, signed by over 50,000 public health scientists and medical practitioners, including one Nobel Prize Winner, https://gbdeclaration.org/

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vaccinesbig pharmacoronaviruscovid-19sars-cov-2lock-down
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