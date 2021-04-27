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RiseUpNH 4/26/21: Early Reports of Vaccine Shedding and Its Effects
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61 views • April 27, 2021
This week our discussion focuses on the emerging revelations that the COVID vaccinations may be causing harm to those nearby who are not vaccinated. Most of this is speculative at this moment, but the signal we are seeing warrants caution and further investigation.
NOTHING HERE SHOULD BE CONSTRUED AS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH. MAKE YOUR OWN DECISIONS.
See more at www.RiseUpNH.org
NOTHING HERE SHOULD BE CONSTRUED AS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH. MAKE YOUR OWN DECISIONS.
See more at www.RiseUpNH.org
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