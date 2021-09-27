BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You can try and FORCE VACCINATE ME if you want, but the needle will explode in your hand
End Times News Ministry
End Times News Ministry
28 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • September 27, 2021
⁣To see or download any of the information shown in this episode please preview or join End Times News on TELEGRAM:

https://t.me/endtimesnewsministry


⁣End Times News is the ministry of Pastor D, from Bulgaria, East Europe. It aims to bring a slightly different approach to the reporting and understanding of the days that we are in, not only reporting on the elite's plans to depopulate, rollout "vaccines", viruses, ecomonic collapses, government and national destabilisations to acheive their evil SDA goals, but also to show how these things were predicted in the Bible, prophecied by Jesus himself and His followers. We are in the last days, and must prepare and act accordingly. All donations to this ministry will be used to provide food, water and shelter to the poorest of the poor in Bulgaria, and to send out teams to preach the gospel and to warn them in their own native Roma languages of the agenda that we are facing. Please pray for me. Please email me at: [email protected]

God bless you

Telegram - https://t.me/endtimesnewsministry - Here you can download EVERYTHING I report on

Telegram - https://t.me/nadezhdaarmy - Here you can see our missionary work, it is run by young Roma gypsy men and boys, it will shock you and bless you.


Twitter - @ETNMinistry

Email - [email protected]
Keywords
vaccineilluminatilast dayspope francismandatecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy