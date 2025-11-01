Garden Harvest, Tokyo Work Trip & 11lb Weight Loss!

Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday November first 2025, the penultimate month of the year. Wow, just two more months left in the year. Well, my move to the new house and garden is just about complete, all I have yet to do is clean up the old place and put a few things in their place here. It’s feeling comfortable here; both Hauru-chan and I are liking the slight smaller spaces. The garden is coming along well and it’s still providing produce for us. The eggplant, peppers and broccoli are still looking good. I was in Tokyo at the start of the week for some work, I’ll show you a bit of that. And I made another batch of chicken jerky; it’s so good Haru agreed to share some with me! And I could use some extra protein; you may have noticed that I look somewhat thinner than before the move here. I lost more than five kilograms or more than 11 pounds moving over here. But it feels great to be this much lighter, especially at my age! Let’s look back at the week and month just past.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll