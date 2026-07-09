STEPS ORDERED BY THE LORD | 7-9-2026

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Show #2703
Show Notes:
Psalm 37:23 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2037%3A23&version=KJV
Ephesians 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%204&version=KJV
Annual Huddle this weekend: https://coachdavelive.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-huddle
Psalm 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%2023&version=KJV
LifeWise growth: https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/education/2026/07/08/lifewise-bible-education-in-school-has-grown-over-11000-since-2019/90832763007/?gnt-cfr=1&gca-cat=p&gca-uir=true&gca-epti=z11xx88p119550l119250c119550e1125xxv11xx88d--65--b--65--&gca-ft=158&gca-ds=sophi
Pastor Manning: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1041608351791966/?fs=e&mibextid=wwXIfr
Markwayne Mullin: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2024826774737163
Mark Driscoll: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2935996576732594
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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