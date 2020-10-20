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What Pisses Me Off About The Colin Kaepernick/Nike Controversy
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7 views • October 20, 2020
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To commemorate the 30th anniversary of their infamous "Just Do It!" campaign, Nike announced Colin Kaepernick as the face of their new promotional push. With the easily mock-able slogan "believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," Nike has tied itself to the anti-police, pro-communist dictator cultural figure and already seen negative movement in their overall stock price.
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To commemorate the 30th anniversary of their infamous "Just Do It!" campaign, Nike announced Colin Kaepernick as the face of their new promotional push. With the easily mock-able slogan "believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," Nike has tied itself to the anti-police, pro-communist dictator cultural figure and already seen negative movement in their overall stock price.
The Colin Kaepernick National Anthem Controversy
https://youtu.be/XQw3m-9sISM
The Truth About Slavery: Past, Present and Future
https://youtu.be/31E1gHowYcA
The Truth About The Native American Genocide
https://youtu.be/WNHKDJzgqJg
The Truth About Crime
https://youtu.be/TVBJ5m3sGfk
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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