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Long Beach, CA Seal Beach, CA Ultraviolet-lamp-posts suspect future Quarantine/FEMA camp location
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420 views • September 07, 2021
Seal Beach, CA Ultraviolet-lamp-posts suspect future Quarantine/FEMA camp location

The enzyme luciferase is used in drugs so you can see where the drug goes, and it also shows up near the injection site on your arm as dots which glow in the dark under ultraviolet "black light", and it is believed to be in some of the Pfizer/Moderna/Astrozeneca/JandJ shots and if it is not it is believed to be in future shots.
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jesus christsatanvaccinenwonew world orderfemamark of the beast666quarantineluciferuv lightcovid-19uvultravioletultraviolet lightmrna
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