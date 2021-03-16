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(16) How We Got Here - Election 2020 Aint Sitting Right
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31 views • March 16, 2021
Crowder does a fun, sarcastic and downright scary analysis of the 2020 election. His team pulled addresses and sent live bodies out to see what's there. Surprise Surprise, empty lots and broken dreams. Someone (with GOD level access) went in and changed the very addresses Crowder reported on to discredit his work....well it didn't work. In fact, it pissed of Crowder who let's it lose on this clip.
At the end, Crowder throws it out to Twitter to weigh in on what the most alarming part of the 2020 election was.
Remember, WE CAN'T TALK ABOUT THE ELECTION of 2020! So keep this on the down low!
At the end, Crowder throws it out to Twitter to weigh in on what the most alarming part of the 2020 election was.
Remember, WE CAN'T TALK ABOUT THE ELECTION of 2020! So keep this on the down low!
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