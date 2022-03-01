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How I Make Raw Almond Milk At Home
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89 views • March 01, 2022
Almond milk is one of my favorite drinks. But almond milk packaged and sold in the stores is not fresh or healthy. Almond milk is so simple to make a home! In this video, I will show you how to make it. Enjoy!
Recipe:
-1 cup soaked almonds
-2 cups water
Strain in a nut milk bag
You now have almond milk!
After you have the almond milk base, you can add other ingredients like honey, green powder, leafy greens, stevia, etc. I added, salt, coconut meat, honey, Barley Max and ice to this almond milk. Delicious!
Recipe:
-1 cup soaked almonds
-2 cups water
Strain in a nut milk bag
You now have almond milk!
After you have the almond milk base, you can add other ingredients like honey, green powder, leafy greens, stevia, etc. I added, salt, coconut meat, honey, Barley Max and ice to this almond milk. Delicious!
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