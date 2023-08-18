Fore more information visit my website at: MysteryBabylonExposed.Com

Hi, I thought I'd share with you some of my top Alternative Media choices. Disclaimer, just because they are on the list doesn't mean I necessarily always agree with these hosts, but I think they are genuine.

1. Stew Peters 2. Doug Hagmann 3. Israeli News Live, Steve Denun 4. Rebel News 5. TruNews 6. Lisa Haven 7. The Scariest Movie Ever KJ 8. Don't Speak News, Johnny 9. Brighteon, Mike Adams, Healthranger 10. Grand supreme News, Louis 11. Probably Alexandra 12. Marfoogle News 13. A Call For an Uprising 14. Really Graceful 15. An0maly 16. Hugo Talks 17. Celeste Solum 18. The Hal Turner Radio Show 19. Mike Hoggard 20. Dr. Jane Ruby 21. The SGT Report 22. The Reese Report 23. David Knight Show 24. Stranger Than Fiction, Patrick Meechan 25. PaydroV 26. Anthony Patch, Entangled 27. Timothy Alberino 28. David Heavener, LA Marzulli 29. Steve Quayle 30. The Reveal Report, George Iceman 31. Redacted, Clayton Morris 32. Info Wars, Alex Jones (Disclaimer, no I don't agree there's a "Great Awakening", but Alex is the oldest of the pack and has made mistakes. He was the very first kicked off social media. He was a pioneer).







