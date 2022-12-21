12.20.22: SNEAKY Swamp DISTRACTIONS everywhere! TRUMP attacks intensify, KARI update, PSYOPS, PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]





🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

-----------------





[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2022/12/20/12-20-22-sneaky-swamp-distractions-everywhere-trump-attacks-intensify-kari-update-psyops-pray/





🍃 Help combat visible signs of aging with the #1 collagen supplement for sagging skin and wrinkles: 🍃

http://healthwithawk.com/

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Dream

Becky Isaacs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9y1QA_F5GI

Irish Light: http://irishlightpaper.com/

The domestic terrorist account the FBI SHOULD have demanded Twitter delete: Musk-owned site finally bans Antifa account - that has arranged assaults and doxxed opponents - after it was revealed Feds targeted satire accounts for takedown https://tinyurl.com/c3d9cdr7

WE THE PEOPLE are making history. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/141616

The Katie Fraud Hobbs getting brutalized on twitter! #WeSeeYou https://t.me/realKarliBonne/141610

In his first interview since the release of The Twitter Files, 45th President Donald Trump spoke with OAN's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/141606

BREAKING: Georgia Supreme Court Reverses 'Lack Of Standing' In 2020 Election Case

BREAKING: Georgia Supreme Court Reverses 'Lack Of Standing' In 2020 Election Case. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/141605

Ghost in the Machine- When you realize the target they’re referring to in the video is you https://t.me/realKarliBonne/141592

INVASION https://t.me/realKarliBonne/141590

1. TWITTER FILES PART 8 https://twitter.com/lhfang/status/1605292454261182464?s=20&t=xdY6R1dbhu6RmUg2ojalcg

Insanity https://t.me/realKarliBonne/141566

Ben is always right https://t.me/Q_Anon8/36636

Kari Lake on basement Hobbs:

"She will have to take the stand... I just want to remind them that perjury is a felony. https://t.me/JFK_TV/14237

This is an old CIA memo from 1967 to all bureau chiefs around the world.

This memo is the SOURCE of the phrase “conspiracy theorist.” https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4200

The Died Suddenly edition of the Irish light is out now. https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4183

Corey DeAngelis: Teacher Unions Held Kids' Education Hostage to Secure Multi-Billion Dollar Payments https://t.me/VigilantFox/7829

SHOW --> PROJECT RUNWAY https://t.me/agentsoftruth/19252

———————————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/

➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/







