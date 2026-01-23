JUSTICE FOR CANADIAN TRUCKERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2022 Canadian trucker convoy, and the massive public support it sparked across the country, became a defining moment of COVID-era resistance to mandates. A new Canadian appeals court ruling sheds light on the government’s draconian response to peaceful protests, including shutting down fundraising campaigns, freezing bank accounts, and Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s alleged abuse of the Emergencies Act.