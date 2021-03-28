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'COVID Created To Scare The World To Take Injection That Will Kill Them! - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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270 views • March 28, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has been a very vocal and authoritative voice that has spoken out against vaccines as being neither safe nor effective for years. In this episode, she joins me to discuss the various vaccines that have been put out, their effects, and also the tyranny that has ensued as a result of COVID. She also shares encouraging news that the people are fighting back and winning against tyranny.
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