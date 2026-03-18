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Iran’s Fattah-2 Hypersonic Missile Tears Through Defenses, Slams Israel’s Largest Weapons Factory
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#Geopolitics #Israel #iran On March 16th, the rules of engagement in the Middle East fundamentally changed. In a precision strike designated as “Wave 55” of Operation True Promise 4, Iran reportedly fired hypersonic Fattah missiles directly at the heart of Israel’s survival mechanism: Raphael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). These are not just corporate offices. These are the specific factories responsible for manufacturing the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors. Iran is no longer just targeting military bases; they are attempting to sever the supply chain of Israeli air defense at its source. In this video, we analyze the terrifying new reality of the Iran-Israel conflict. With US officials confirming that Israel is running “critically low” on missile interceptors, and with the Vice President of Raphael admitting that current defense systems cannot reliably stop hypersonic glide vehicles, we are witnessing a new era of warfare. This is a deep dive into the economics of attrition, the capabilities of the Fattah-2 hypersonic missile, and why the IDF is panic-spending hundreds of millions in emergency funds in the middle of the night. We uncover the truth behind:
  • The Target Selection: Why striking the production lines of Raphael and IAI changes the entire calculus of the war.
  • The Interceptor Crisis: The math behind Israel’s depleting stocks of Arrow 3 and THAAD interceptors versus Iran’s production capacity.
  • The Hypersonic Threat: A technical breakdown of the Fattah-2 Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and why traditional ballistic trajectories are no longer the main threat.
  • The Economic Asymmetry: How $30,000 drones are forcing the expenditure of $4 million interceptors, and why this financial bleed is unsustainable for the US and Israel.
  • The Geopolitical Fallout: From the destruction of radar systems in Jordan and Qatar to the disruption of global shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.
The narrative that the Iron Dome is invincible is being tested like never before. This is not a summary of the news; this is an insider-level analysis of the military industrial complex and the supply chain war that determines who survives.
Keywords
iranisraelmissilegeopoliticstearshypersonicthroughfattah-2defenses raphaeliai changes
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