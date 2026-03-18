Iran’s Fattah-2 Hypersonic Missile Tears Through Defenses, Slams Israel’s Largest Weapons Factory

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- The Target Selection: Why striking the production lines of Raphael and IAI changes the entire calculus of the war.
- The Interceptor Crisis: The math behind Israel’s depleting stocks of Arrow 3 and THAAD interceptors versus Iran’s production capacity.
- The Hypersonic Threat: A technical breakdown of the Fattah-2 Hypersonic Glide Vehicle and why traditional ballistic trajectories are no longer the main threat.
- The Economic Asymmetry: How $30,000 drones are forcing the expenditure of $4 million interceptors, and why this financial bleed is unsustainable for the US and Israel.
- The Geopolitical Fallout: From the destruction of radar systems in Jordan and Qatar to the disruption of global shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.