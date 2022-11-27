Shoulda Stayed Black-n-White: RAGING BULL

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Shoulda Stayed Black-n-White Videos





[put link to this video here]





Colorized by Delacabra





A middleweight ascends through the ranks to achieve his first shot at a boxing title. But his personal life, laden with paranoia, jealousy and rage, scuttles his professional growth.

Release date: December 19, 1980 (USA)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Awards: Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, MORE

Cinematography: Michael Chapman

Nominations: Academy Award for Best Picture, MORE

Adapted from: Raging Bull: My Story