MUSIC - Wenn wir marschieren [English Subtitles]

Quelle: https://t.me/RealDansk/585
German marching song first sung around 1910.
WW1 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GkdmEORN30
https://www.volksliederarchiv.de/wenn-wir-marschieren/
https://lyricstranslate.com/en/wenn-wir-marschieren-when-we-march.html
Wenn wir marschieren
Zieh'n wir zum deutschen Tor hinaus;
Schwarzbraunes Mädel
Du bleibst zu Haus
Schwarzbraunes Mädel
Du bleibst zu Haus
[Refrain:]
Ei darum Mädel, Mädel
Wink, wink, wink!
Unter einer grünen Lialind
Sitzt ein kleiner Fink, Fink, Fink
Singt nur immer: Mädel wink!
Der Wirt muß sorgen
Er darf nicht rappelköpfig sein
Sonst kehr'n wir morgen
Beim andern ein
Sonst kehr'n wir morgen
Beim andern ein
Refrain
Des Wirtes Tochter
Die trägt ein blaukariertes Kleid
Sie trägt das Blaue
Zum Zeitvertreib
Sie trägt das Blaue
Zum Zeitvertreib
___
When we march
We move out through the German Gate;
Dark-eyed, olive-skinned maiden
You stay at home
Dark-eyed, olive-skinned maiden
You stay at home
[Chorus:]
So, therefore, maiden, maiden
Wave, wave, wave
Under a green, (shady) linden 1
Sits a little finch, finch, finch
Sings only ever: Maiden wave!
The landlord must take care
That he treats us well
Or tomorrow we will go
Somewhere else
Or tomorrow we will go
Somewhere else
Chorus
The landlord's daughter
She wears a blue check dress
She wears the blue
To her beguilement
She wears the blue
To her beguilement