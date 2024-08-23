BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MUSIC - Wenn wir marschieren [English Subtitles]
hauptmann
hauptmann
19 followers
20 views • 8 months ago

Quelle: https://t.me/RealDansk/585


German marching song first sung around 1910.


WW1 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GkdmEORN30


https://www.volksliederarchiv.de/wenn-wir-marschieren/

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/wenn-wir-marschieren-when-we-march.html


Wenn wir marschieren

Zieh'n wir zum deutschen Tor hinaus;

Schwarzbraunes Mädel

Du bleibst zu Haus

Schwarzbraunes Mädel

Du bleibst zu Haus


[Refrain:]

Ei darum Mädel, Mädel

Wink, wink, wink!

Unter einer grünen Lialind

Sitzt ein kleiner Fink, Fink, Fink

Singt nur immer: Mädel wink!


Der Wirt muß sorgen

Er darf nicht rappelköpfig sein

Sonst kehr'n wir morgen

Beim andern ein

Sonst kehr'n wir morgen

Beim andern ein


Refrain


Des Wirtes Tochter

Die trägt ein blaukariertes Kleid

Sie trägt das Blaue

Zum Zeitvertreib

Sie trägt das Blaue

Zum Zeitvertreib

https://lyricstranslate.com



___


When we march

We move out through the German Gate;

Dark-eyed, olive-skinned maiden

You stay at home

Dark-eyed, olive-skinned maiden

You stay at home


[Chorus:]

So, therefore, maiden, maiden

Wave, wave, wave

Under a green, (shady) linden 1

Sits a little finch, finch, finch

Sings only ever: Maiden wave!


The landlord must take care

That he treats us well

Or tomorrow we will go

Somewhere else

Or tomorrow we will go

Somewhere else


Chorus


The landlord's daughter

She wears a blue check dress

She wears the blue

To her beguilement

She wears the blue

To her beguilement

https://lyricstranslate.com

Keywords
youtubesoldierrussiahitlerisraelmusichistorynaziworld war 2germanyjewnational socialismdeutschlandgoebbels
