Our Life and Death Is In God's Hands When We Are Born Again PART 1

How did John the baptist die?

How did Elijah die? Oh you don't think flesh and blood goes to heaven. Everyone dies even if it is in a momentary blink of an eye change.

How did Elisha die?

What power did the devil have in trying to destroy Job in the Bible.? Why was Job covered from head to toe in sore boils?

Job 2:7 KJV

“So went Satan forth from the presence of the LORD, and smote Job with sore boils from the sole of his foot unto his crown.”



The power of the devil in this kingdom as god of this world is to kill, steal and destroy and to use fear and the love of money to get people on his side.