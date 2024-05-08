Pets in Love





May 7, 2024





Please Help To Close My Mouth! Puppy's Tearful End After 10 Days of Hunger

"He's just a tiny, innocent thing, so endearing, yet they hit him so brutally that he can't even shut his mouth"

A puppy had been left by one of the villagers.

This was a truly horrific injury. He was unable to close his mouth.

It had been happening for days, possibly a week.

Alone and in pain. His tongue had turned black and his eyes were a little sunken due to severe dehydration.

I cannot imagine how he must have suffered.

The puppy was brought to the hospital and examined.

His x-rays showed his jaw was fractured in 3 different places and the surgery would be a huge one for a young puppy.

The vet said this puppy should be euthanized.

It was heartbreaking.

The rescuer did not want to give up on the puppy.

He could see the will to live in the puppy's eyes.

He said "I can't do it, this puppy deserves a chance."

The puppy was named Star.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTM-mqkbYk